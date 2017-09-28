Man who threw 'sparkler rocket' into hawker centre arrested

SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old man who allegedly threw a flaming, "pipe-shaped object" into the Kebun Baru Food Centre has been arrested, police said on Thursday (Sep 28).

Reports had described the object as a "sparkler rocket", fired from about 50 metres away from the hawker centre in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Police said the projectile emitted sparks, smoke and fire outside one of the food stalls, adding that investigations were ongoing.



The case has been classified as "negligent conduct with respect to any explosive substance", authorities said.

A fire engine was despatched to the scene, but the flames were already put out when it arrived, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force.