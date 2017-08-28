Managing director found guilty of sexually assaulting nurse of cancer-stricken wife

SINGAPORE: An Indian national in Singapore to seek treatment for his cancer-stricken wife was convicted on Monday (Aug 28) of sexually assaulting her young nurse.

Pillai Shyam Kumar Sadashivan, 47, and his wife live in Dubai, where Pillai is the managing director of a company.

Pillai told the victim - a private nurse - that he had not had sex with his wife in months due to her illness. He then sexually assaulted the 25-year-old woman.

Pillai pleaded guilty to two charges on Monday, when his trial was due to start. The first charge was for insulting the modesty of a woman and the other was for sexual assault. A third charge will be taken into consideration when he is sentenced in October.

The victim - an employee of MedXcess Healthcare - had been hired to care for Pillai’s wife at the couple’s rented apartment for a week in December 2016.

On Dec 14, the nurse arrived at the apartment at 5 Normanton Park to find Pillai’s wife asleep in the bedroom. Pillai invited her to have a seat in the living room, where he struck up a conversation and “steered (it) towards sexual matters,” a court heard.

Pillai asked if the nurse provided “extra services” like “the girls in Dubai”. He also asked her to pull up her blouse to show him her chest, promising he would not touch her because he “just wanted to see”, the prosecutor said.



The victim refused and crossed her arms. Pillai then grabbed her by the collar with such force that a button popped out. He also reached into her blouse and grabbed her breast.

The victim struggled to get away from Pillai, who also stroked her between the legs, saying her thighs were “sexy and smooth” the court heard.

After the assault, Pillai ordered the nurse to attend to his wife, making lewd remarks as she walked towards the bedroom.

The victim continued with her work that day as well as the next, because her employer was concerned about fulfilling the seven-day contract, the court was told.

She lodged a police report on Dec 16.

The traumatised young woman later sought counselling. In a report, the counsellor said the nurse “could not bring herself to go back to work … yet needed to work to support herself and her daughter”.

According to the report, the victim experienced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, including “unexplained crying, insomnia … feeling of worthlessness”. She also had flashbacks of the assault, and is now afraid of men who look similar to Pillai, it said.

Pillai is on bail pending sentencing on Oct 6. His lawyer asked for time to provide the court with a psychiatric report. His wife is still in Singapore undergoing treatment.

For sexual assault, Pillai could face up to two years’ jail and caning.

For insulting the modesty of a woman, Pillai could face up to one year’s jail and/or a fine.