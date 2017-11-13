Mandatory biometric registration for Umrah visa application from Nov 20

SINGAPORE: Singapore Muslims going to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah (minor) pilgrimage will soon be required to undergo biometric registration and verification when they apply for their visa.



"The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Singapore has announced that biometric registration and verification (fingerprint and facial expressions) would be mandatory for umrah visa application with effect from Nov 20, 2017," the Association of Muslim Travel Agents (Singapore) (AMTAS) said in a statement today (Nov 13).



This biometric registration and verification can only be done at the following authorised centre:



VFS Tasheel International



#05-02A, Anson House

72 Anson Road, Singapore 079911



Monday - Saturday: 9am – 6pm



An online appointment with VFS Tasheel will need to be made, and there will be a payment of S$8 in cash, upon completion of the registration and biometric verification, the statement added.



AMTAS said: "Applicants / umrah pilgrims can register and verify biometrics as early as three months before the date of umrah visa application as biometric registration is associated with the applicant's passport number."



AMTAS advised Umrah pilgrims to obtain further details from their travel agents.