Manufacturing activity expands for 6th straight month in Feb

SINGAPORE: Manufacturing activity remained in expansion territory for the sixth straight month in February, despite a marginal dip from the previous month.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) - an early indicator of manufacturing activity - came in at 50.9 last month, a 0.1 dip from January. A reading above 50 means the manufacturing economy is expanding, while a reading below that indicates a contraction.

The reading was due to a slower rate of expansion in factory output, new orders, new exports and lower imports, said the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) on Thursday (Mar 2).

A corresponding index for the electronics sector also posted a slower expansion at 51.4, a 0.4 drop from the previous month.

SIPMM said this was due to a 0.6 drop in factory output, as well as slower expansion in new orders, new exports, imports and employment.

The latest PMI readings indicated a gradual expansion of the manufacturing sector "amidst a global environment that is fraught with uncertainties", said SIPMM.