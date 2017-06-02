Manufacturing sector grows at slower pace despite 9th straight month of expansion

SINGAPORE: Singapore's electronics sector continued on its expansion path, despite the overall manufacturing economy growing at a slower pace last month, according to the May reading of the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Friday (Jun 2).

May's PMI came in at 50.8, dipping by 0.3 points from 51.1 the previous month.

A reading above 50 means the manufacturing economy is expanding, while a reading below that indicates a contraction.

The slower rate of expansion was due to a contraction reading in employment, as well as slower growth rates in factory output, new orders, new exports and inventory level.

Despite the lower reading, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) noted that the manufacturing sector had recorded its ninth straight month of expansion.



"Anecdotal evidence in the latest PMI readings suggest that the local manufacturing sector was bolstered by strong growth in the electronics sector, amidst continuing uncertainties in the global environment," SIPMM said.

The electronics sector posted its biggest expansion since October 2014.



It came in at 52.4, compared with a reading of 51.6 in April.

However, ANZ Research economist Weiwen Ng told Channel NewsAsia that the electronics sector cannot single-handedly sustain the momentum in manufacturing output.



"Thus far, we see manufacturing firing on a single engine, and that's electronics," he said. "So it largely hinges on the global tech cycle, which is too narrowly based for a recovery.



"So with a more durable and deep recovery in manufacturing and even export recovery, it will hinge on a more durable recovery across all other clusters beyond electronics."