March exports up 16.5% in 5th straight month of growth

SINGAPORE: Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in Singapore surged 16.5 per cent year-on-year in March, extending a rebound that started in November last year, according to statistics released on Monday (Apr 17) by trade agency International Enterprise (IE) Singapore.

Electronic exports rose 5.2 per cent, following a 17.2 per cent increase in the previous month. The increase was largely due to ICs (7.8 per cent), parts of PCs (33.9 per cent) and consumer electronics (29.9 per cent), IE Singapore said.

Non-electronic exports also expanded 20.8 per cent, following a 22.7 per cent rise in the previous month. The increase was led by petrochemicals (42.8 per cent), specialised machinery (70.1 per cent) and structural parts made of iron, steel and aluminium (4,697.5 per cent).

Shipments to all of Singapore's top 10 markets rose last month. Exports to China, its biggest export destination, surged 45.5 per cent from a year earlier, while shipments to Taiwan rose 32.5 per cent and shipments to Hong Kong grew 17.4 per cent, IE Singapore said.

Non-oil re-exports rose 9.4 per cent, after a similar increase in the previous month.

Electronic re-exports rose 10.2 per cent, following a 1.3 per cent growth in February, IE Singapore said. The expansion was due to ICs (13.3 per cent), disk media products (96.6 per cent) and parts of PCs (10.4 per cent).

Non-electronic re-exports increased 8.6 per cent, after an 18.1 per cent rise in the previous month. The expansion was due to structures of ships and boats (655.8 per cent), personal beauty products (34.5 per cent), and precious stones and pearls (75.9 per cent).