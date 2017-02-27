Marina Bay bumboat fire: Open verdict on boatman's death

SINGAPORE: An open verdict was on Monday (Feb 27) recorded in the death of the boatman who set fire to his river taxi on Marina Bay before jumping into the water.

Ong Hock Long, 32, was S$30,420 in debt and had recently broken up with his girlfriend. He was also under the influence of drugs on Jul 12, 2016, when he set fire to a pile of life jackets on his bumboat and jumped into the Singapore River, the coroner noted.

Ong's body was found the next day, after a 27-hour search.

But what made him set fire to the boat, belonging to his employer Singapore River Cruises, will remain a mystery.

Unwilling to rule Ong's death a suicide, State Coroner Marvin Bay recorded an open verdict instead.

Mr Bay said while it is not disputed that Ong deliberately started the fire, the inquiry "needs to consider whether he acted with a conscious intent to take his own life, or set fire and jumped out of the boat in a state of drug-induced psychosis, without intending to die".

BOATMAN ACTED STRANGELY ON THE DAY HE DIED

High levels of amphetamine and methamphetamine were found in Ong's blood. Based on the concentration of drugs found, it was likely that he consumed it within an hour before his death, forensic pathologist Dr Paul Chui said.

Ong also had a record of methamphetamine use in 2010 and 2011.

In the absence of any known condition, it would be reasonable to infer that the presence of the drugs had played a major role in Mr Ong’s behaviour and possibly affected his cognitive faculties, said the state coroner.

Several of Ong’s colleagues testified he had acted strangely the day of his death.

Crew member Dewi Sutra Razali was the last person on board Ong's boat before the incident.

They had been plying their usual route on the river, but when Ong was asked to pick up passengers at Clarke Quay, he instead steered the craft towards Boat Quay.

Ms Dewi repeatedly asked why he was going in the wrong direction, and he finally told her he could not go to Clarke Quay because there was "someone there".

When they reached the Boat Quay area, Ong told Ms Dewi that she "cannot be there" and to get off the boat. When they passed a colleague's boat, she waved it down and jumped onto it, leaving Ong alone on his bumboat.

She said she then saw Ong's boat collide against the wall of Elgin Bridge, adding that it was uncommon for boat drivers to hit the walls of the bridge.

Her account was corroborated by two other boatmen - including the one who picked Ms Dewi up from Ong's boat - as well as other witnesses.

Ms Dewi added that earlier in the day, Ong seemed unreasonably upset when a pre-scheduled trip was cancelled on short notice.

Ong’s behaviour on the day of the fire led Dr Chui to conclude that the boatman was suffering from drug-induced psychosis. Symptoms include delusions of persecution or severe paranoia, "where a person acts in a disproportionate manner to an otherwise innocuous event", the inquiry heard.

The coroner also noted that Ong had borrowed money from several colleagues, and seemed "engrossed" in his debts, according to his boss and friend, who told the inquiry that the Singapore River Cruise office had received calls from banks requesting that Ong repay his loans.

"The evidence points to Mr Ong being in a deeply troubled mental state in the period prior to his death, possibly contributed by the prolonged burden of his debts and further compounded by the neurological effects imposed by the high levels of methamphetamine in his body," Mr Bay said.

"The evidence does not irresistibly lead to Mr Ong’s actions being motivated by suicide," he added, pointing to the fact that Ong had called his mother that evening to ask her to cook dinner for him.

It could also be possible that Ong "might have been motivated by a transient state of drug-induced psychosis to commit acts which were likely to endanger his life, without actually intending to commit suicide," the coroner said, adding that an open verdict was "appropriate" in Ong’s case.