More than 250,000 visit Marina Bay Carnival on opening week

SINGAPORE: More than 250,000 people visited the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival in the week since it opened, the organisers said on Tuesday (Dec 26).

Billed as Singapore's "biggest carnival", it opened on Dec 15 after a week-long delay as organisers waited for the final green light from authorities.



View from a ride at the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The Prudential Marina Bay Carnival saw more than 250,000 visitors during its opening week. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

It features more than 40 rides and games, including a roller-coaster and log flume.



“We have been working hard to provide a meaningful destination for families and friends to spend quality time together, and we are very encouraged by the support given by everyone," said Barnabas Chia, who leads the organising team behind the carnival.







He added that special acts have been lined up for New Year's Eve, including electronic musician Jasmine Sokko and rapper TheLionCityBoy.

The Prudential Marina Bay Carnival will run until Apr 1, 2018. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The carnival runs daily from 4pm to 11am until Apr 1, 2018.

On New Year's Eve, the carnival opens at 3pm and closes at 2am.

The fairground is at the Promontory and Bayfront event space. Admission is free, and rides and games cost between S$4 and S$14.

