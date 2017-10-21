Marina Bay Sands gives a rare tour of 'mini city' for staff

SINGAPORE: The Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort may be an instantly recognisable part of the Singapore skyline, but few visitors will have seen the labyrinth beneath Singapore's largest hotel, where its 9,500 employees work, eat, play – and even sleep.

Described by MBS as a "mini city", the so-called Heart of House spans the entire basement of the three hotel towers and caters to the staff members' needs at all times of the day.

Visitors, including job seekers and curious members of the public, were given a rare, behind-the-scenes tour of the facility on Saturday (Oct 21) as part of the Open Hotels Weekends programme organised by the Singapore Tourism Board. MBS is one of 23 hotels taking part in the initiative, which seeks to shed light on the hotel industry.



Slots for all eight behind-the-scenes tours at MBS across Saturday and Sunday have been all snapped up, but here is a sneak peek:



The hidden 7-Eleven at Marina Bay Sands (Photo: Howard Law)

MBS' Heart of House has its own 24-hour convenience store, ATMs, a clinic and two 24-hour dining rooms.

An ATM for staff at Marina Bay Sands (Photo: Howard Law)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each day, the two dining rooms serve more than 8,000 piping hot meals to staff members. The menus change daily, with special dishes served every Friday and during festivals.

Healthy meals for staff at Marina Bay Sands (Photo: Howard Law)

The menu for the staff canteen at Marina Bay Sands (Photo: Howard Law)

The dining rooms aren't just for staff members - stars including David Beckham, Melanie C and Vanness Wu have also been spotted there.

The MBS wardrobe department has 160,000 pieces of uniform on 18 conveyor belts.

18 conveyor belts help transport the uniforms in the MBS wardrobe department (Photo: Howard Law)

The MBS wardrobe department stores over 160,000 pieces of uniform (Photo: Howard Law)

Staff members need only scan their staff passes, to receive their freshly laundered uniforms within 30 seconds - no small feat considering that there more than 600 different uniforms.

On average, 12,000 pieces of uniform are processed each day.

Staff changing rooms include shower facilities and beds for staff to take power naps in between shifts.

There are dedicated areas for staff movie screenings, cooking workshops and exercise classes.

MBS has an outdoor herb garden that grows and supplies more than 50 different types of herbs to its restaurants, including Rise and Renku Bar & Lounge.



The herb garden at Marina Bay Sands (Photo: Howard Law)