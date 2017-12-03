Marine buoys on fire in Tuas

SINGAPORE: Marine buoys caught fire at 21 Tuas View Place, where a marine engineering firm is located, on Sunday (Dec 3) afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 1.40pm to the blaze, which involved "large marine buoys filled with dense foam".

Foam jets were used to contain the flames, which had caused the buoys to melt and fuse together. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

Using foam jets, officers managed to confine the flames to the storage yard, which SCDF described as the size of a basketball court. The fire was eventually put out at 7.50pm.

"It was a protracted firefighting operation due to the difficulty in assessing the deep-seated fire as the rows of large buoys had melted and fused together," the post read.

The marine buoy fire was only put out at 7.50pm. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

SCDF said in the post it was applying water to the burnt surface - a process called damping down - to prevent rekindling, and that it was investigating the cause of the fire.