Marine Parade Town Council clarifies role of 'ownself check ownself' cleaner

SINGAPORE: Marine Parade Town Council on Tuesday (Jul 11) clarified the role of one of its cleaners, after photos circulating online showed him listed as both the cleaner and the cleaning supervisor on a notice in one of the constituency's blocks.

The notice prompted jokes that the cleaner Moktar "ownself check ownself".

In a Facebook post, the town council said that Moktar had been working with it for the past five years and held both roles for Blocks 120 to 134 Geylang East Central/Avenue 1.

"He reports to his site manager, who oversees the progress of his work, on a daily basis," the town council said.

It added that Moktar was aware of his online fame.

"When asked about how he feels working in the estate, he said that he is pleased to serve our residents and will continue doing his best to upkeep our estate," the town council said. "Truly our unsung hero."

Advertisement Advertisement

It quoted one resident Veronica Wong as saying that Moktar was a "polite and hardworking man".

"Together with his team, he always ensures that the estate is kept clean."



