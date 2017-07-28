Marketing manager fined S$92,000 for counterfeiting certificates of origin

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old marketing manager was on Friday (Jul 28) fined S$92,000 for counterfeiting certificates of origin and making false statements when applying for them.

Singapore Customs said in a news release that an investigation was carried out on Parfait International based on information provided the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Parfait International deals with the production of uncovered innerspring units used in mattresses and exports the units to the United States.

Investigations revealed that Chinese national Yu Ximei counterfeited the certificates of origin by amending genuine ones she had gotten earlier. The 51-year-old then provided the faked certificates to a customer in the US between Jan and Feb 2015.



Between June 2013 and May 2015, Yu gave false statements when applying for certificates of origin to avoid anti-dumping duties, declaring the innersprings Parfait exported to the US was from Singapore, instead of China.

She also falsely declared the country of origin of Parfait's shipment in permits declaration made to Singapore Customs.

The value of goods involved in this case amounted to over S$615,000, said Singapore Customs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Yu pleaded guilty to nine charges, while another 20 charges were taken into consideration in the sentencing.

First-time offenders found guilty of counterfeiting certificates of origin or furnishing false statements to authorities to obtain certificates of origin can be fined up to S$100,000 or three times the value of the goods involved, whichever is the greater. They can also be jailed up to two years.