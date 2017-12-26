'Marry Christmas'? SBS Transit apologises after spelling error at MRT station

SINGAPORE: Transport operator SBS Transit on Tuesday (Dec 26) apologised for a spelling error after a display board at an MRT station entrance wished commuters a "Marry Christmas".



Photos circulating online and on WhatsApp appeared to show the message "Marry Christmas" on the display board at an unidentified Downtown Line MRT station entrance.

"We are very sorry for the error in spelling and have corrected it. We hope this has not marred the festivities for any of our commuters," said Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice president, corporate communications, in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.



Netizens took to social media to poke fun at the mistake.

"Well, not sure if I love Christmas THAT much. Besides, I only have 3 minutes to decide," wrote local celebrity Michelle Chong on Facebook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Hi my name is Christmas," one netizen commented on a Reddit thread showing a photo of the message. "I'm told I need to marry you?" shot back another in response.

"I just celebrate Christmas ... no need to marry," wrote Facebook user Kevin Goh.

Others pointed out that Malaysia Airports had also made a similar mistake with a sign wishing travellers a "Mary Christmas" at Kota Bharu airport.

"We have immediately removed the bunting upon discovering the error last night," wrote Malaysia Airports on their Facebook page on Sunday."We wish to assure you that this does not involve any other airports."

It apologised to members of the public and wished them a Merry Christmas.