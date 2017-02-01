Mary Chia CEO fined for hiring unapproved beauty and spa therapists

SINGAPORE: The CEO of Mary Chia Holdings was ordered to pay a fine of S$2,600 on Wednesday (Feb 1) for employing three foreign women without approval.

Ho Yow Ping, 45, pleaded guilty to three charges involving three foreigners employed by the company in 2015. Another six charges were taken into consideration. She had hired them without the approval of the Licensing Officer, which is a breach of the Massage Establishments Rules.

A police officer from the Compliance Management Unit (CMU) conducted a check at the Tampines outlet of Mary Chia Beauty and Slimming Specialist on Jun 11, 2015, and found Malaysian Chong Yee Ting, 34, working there as a senior consultant.

Her job was to supervise and guide therapists and perform facial services, Deputy Public Prosecutor Carene Poh said, despite not having been approved by the Licensing Officer.

Chinese national Yang Hong, 48, was also found to be working at the outlet without the right approval. She was employed as a customer service officer, and was in the midst of performing a body scrub on a customer when the police conducted the surprise check.

DPP Poh said subsequent screenings with the Police Licensing Computerised System (PLUS) revealed Ho had failed to obtain prior approval from the Licensing Officer for the employment of both Chong and Yang.

Months later, when the CMU conducted a check on the Mosque Street outlet of Huang Ah Ma The Oriental Spa Chamber, also helmed by Ho, officers found Chinese national Lian Meifen working there as a spa manager.

A check on PLUS revealed Lian’s employment had not been approved in writing by the Licensing Officer.

Ho’s lawyer said she was not personally involved in the hiring of the women, but accepted responsibility for her lack of oversight.

For each count of employing a worker without prior approval from the Licensing Officer, Ho could have been fined up to S$1,000.