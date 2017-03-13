MAS bars former Goldman Sachs banker from trading in Singapore over 1MDB-related breaches

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday (Mar 13) issued a 10-year Prohibition Order (PO) against former Goldman Sachs director Tim Leissner for 1MDB-related breaches.

It has also served notice of its intention to issue POs against three others convicted for 1MDB-related matters.

These include former branch manager of Falcon Private Bank Jens Fred Sturzenegger and former BSI bank employees Yak Yew Chee and Yvonne Seah Yew Foong.

"Given the gravity of their misconduct, MAS intends to issue lifetime POs against Mr Sturzenegger and Mr Yak, and a 15-year PO against Ms Seah," the financial regulator said.