MAS eyes increase in insurance coverage for deposits

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday (Aug 4) asked interested parties to give their views on its proposal to enhance the Deposit Insurance scheme, including increasing the deposit insurance coverage of Singapore dollar deposits.



The central bank is proposing to raise the insurance coverage from S$50,000 to S$75,000 per depositor. The coverage limit of the Deposit Insurance scheme - which insures Singapore dollar deposits held at a full bank or finance company in the country - was last raised from S$20,000 to S$50,000 in 2011, it said in the press release.

At that time, the amount fully covered more than 90 per cent of insured depositors, but with the growth in the deposit base, the percentage of fully-covered insured depositors has fallen to 87 per cent, it explained.



MAS said the proposed coverage limit of S$75,000 will restore the percentage of fully insured depositors to above 90 per cent, in line with international norms.

The public consultation will end on Sep 4, it said, adding that more details are available on the MAS website.