MAS stands pat with neutral monetary policy stance

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday (Oct 13) kept its exchange rate-based monetary policy unchanged at its semi-annual review, in line with expectations.

This comes despite advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showing the Singapore economy growing at 4.6 per cent year-on year in the third quarter, faster than the 2.9 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

In its statement, the central bank said it will maintain the rate of appreciation of the S$NEER (Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate) at zero per cent. The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred will be unchanged, it added.

The MAS said the Singapore economy has performed "slightly better than envisaged" since its policy meeting in April, while inflation has kept well within expectations. It expects full-year GDP growth to come in at the upper half of the 2 to 3 per cent forecast range.



For 2018, the Singapore economy is likely to expand at a steady but slightly slower pace.



Core inflation – a major policy consideration for the MAS – is expected to be broadly stable throughout next year though it could trend upwards to average slightly below 2 per cent over the medium term, MAS said.



Last April, the central bank unexpectedly flattened the slope of the band it uses to guide the local currency against an undisclosed trading basket, reducing the rate of appreciation to zero per cent. The MAS maintained this stance for the past two meetings, while reiterating in April the need to maintain its neutral stance for an “extended period”.

Prior to Friday’s policy meeting, most economists had expected MAS to stay the course on its monetary policy stance but there were some who thought the central bank could tweak its dovish "extended period" forward guidance.