MAS takes civil penalty action against former managing director of CSE-Transtel for insider trading

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has taken civil penalty action against a former managing director for insider trading, it said in a media release on Thursday (Nov 30).

MAS said that Tarek Abdel Tawab Mohamed Abdel Bary, who was managing director of CSE-Transtel, sold 500,000 CSE Global shares on Aug 8, 2011, while in possession of non-public information.

CSE-Transtel is a unit of CSE Global.



The share sale took place three days before CSE Global announced its second quarter results, reporting a loss of S$7 million. The loss was due to cost overruns in four projects undertaken by the company, including two projects in Saudi Arabia.

MAS said Mr Tarek Bary had access to "non-public, price-sensitive information concerning the costs overruns for the Saudi projects."



Following this disclosure, the price of CSE Global shares fell by 13.9 per cent, MAS said.

The authority said the sale of shares allowed Mr Tarek Bary to avoid a loss of S$168,955.

MAS took a civil penalty action against Mr Tarek Bary on March 1 2017 for insider trading in CSE Global's shares under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA). He agreed on Nov 27 to settle the matter out of court with MAS.

Mr Tarek Bary, who admitted to contravening section 218(2)(a) of the SFA, will pay MAS a civil penalty of S$423,000. In addition, he will pay S$61,457.90 for legal costs and disbursements incurred in the civil penalty action.

MAS also said that Mr Tarek has given a voluntary undertaking not to be a company director or be involved in the management of a company for a period of two years with effect from Dec 18 this year.

The assistant managing director (capital markets) of MAS, Mr Lee Boon Ngiap said the authority does not tolerate any form of insider dealing.

"Any individual who has access to material non-public information should not trade in the company's shares," he said.

"Listed companies are reminded to ensure that parties who have access to confidential and price-sensitive information are fully aware of their obligations under the law.”