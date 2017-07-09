Masagos to visit Indonesia, reaffirm cooperation on addressing environmental challenges

SINGAPORE: Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli will visit Jakarta and Palembang from Jul 10 to 11, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) said on Sunday (Jul 9).

During his trip, Mr Masagos will reaffirm Singapore's commitment and cooperation with Indonesia on addressing environmental challenges, MEWR said in a media release.

While in Jakarta, Mr Masagos will meet with Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto and Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan.

In addition, Mr Masagos will meet senior regional officials in Palembang, including the Governor of South Sumatra Alex Noerdin, MEWR said.

He will be accompanied by officials from MEWR, the National Environment Agency and national water agency PUB.