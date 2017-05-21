Masagos Zulkifli to attend Petersburg Climate Dialogue in Berlin

SINGAPORE: Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli will be attending the Petersburg Climate Dialogue VIII in Germany’s capital, the ministry (MEWR) said in a press release on Sunday (May 21).

The dialogue in Berlin is an annual forum that provides ministers with an informal platform for “a high-level exchange of views” on international climate change negotiations, said MEWR.

The upcoming Petersburg Climate Dialogue on Monday will be co-hosted by the governments of Germany and Fiji and will focus on the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the "maintenance of political commitment to climate action in the face of global uncertainties".

It will serve as a preparatory meeting for the year-end 23rd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-23) and its associated meetings, including the 13th Conference of the Parties serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP-13) and the second session of the 1st Conference of the Parties serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 1-2).

Mr Masagos will be accompanied by officials from MEWR, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Climate Change Secretariat.

