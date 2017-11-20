Maserati catches fire along KPE

SINGAPORE: A Maserati caught fire along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Monday (Nov 20) afternoon, resulting in the closure of a Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at the PIE exit at about 2pm and extinguished the fire with a water jet. No injuries were reported.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted about the accident at 1.59pm, adding a few minutes later that the PIE exit had been closed.

Accident on KPE (towards TPE) at PIE Exit. PIE Exit closed — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 20, 2017

Channel NewsAsia understands that the vehicle was exiting the KPE tunnel when smoke started to emerge from the engine.

The affected lanes were progressively re-opened after the SCDF completed their rescue work. Investigations are ongoing.

The SCDF is advising members of the public to take extra safety precautions when handling vehicle fires.

Ignition sources such as overheating and electrical faults within the engine compartment are often the primary causes of vehicle fires, with most of them occurring while travelling on the road, the SCDF said in an advisory after the incident.

It has recommended that every vehicle be equipped with a fire extinguisher to enable the driver to extinguish an incipient fire before it spreads.

If a vehicle owner sees smoke emitting from the vehicle, he should immediately pull over safely to the side of the road, turn off the ignition and evacuate everyone from the vehicle, SCDF said.

SCDF added that car owners should take the following steps to prevent their vehicles from catching fire: