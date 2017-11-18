Maserati driver charged for injuring traffic police officer in hit-and-run incident

SINGAPORE: The driver who injured an on-duty traffic police officer in a hit-and-run incident at Bedok Reservoir Road was charged in court on Saturday (Nov 18) with the offence of causing grievous hurt with a rash act.

Lee Cheng Yan, 33, is accused of causing "grievous hurt" to officer Khairulanwar Abd Kahar by suddenly accelerating the car towards the latter when he approached him along Bedok Reservoir Road for enforcement checks on Friday night, at about 9.20pm.

According to court documents, the 26-year-old officer was clinging onto the driver's door and was dragged for about 100 meters before falling down on the road, sustaining serious bodily injuries.

A video uploaded on Facebook shows a white Maserati, which Channel NewsAsia understands to be the car involved, speeding and travelling on the wrong side of the road.

The car was found abandoned at Cedar Avenue.

Police established Lee's identity and arrested him in an HDB unit along Geylang Bahru Road, hours after the incident.

According to previous media reports, Lee had several prior violations. He was fined S$13,500 in July for two charges related to using his Maserati with an altered exhaust system - driving without care and attention and causing a motorcyclist hurt, including fractures and abrasions, in an accident along Orchard Road.

He was caught using the altered car eight times between May 2013 and November 2015, according to reports.

Lee requested for bail in court on Saturday but the court rejected this. He has been remanded for one week at Bedok police station, and his case will be heard again next Friday.

If convicted of the latest charge, Lee faces up to four years' jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

Additional reporting by Su Sien Chua.