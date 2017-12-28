Maserati driver who injured traffic policeman in hit-and-run slapped with 15 new charges

SINGAPORE: The Maserati driver who injured a traffic policeman in a hit-and-run accident at Bedok Reservoir Road last month was slapped with 15 additional charges in court on Thursday (Dec 28).

The latest set of charges, which are mainly traffic-related, bring the total number of charges Lee Cheng Yan, 34, faces to 23.

On Nov 17, Lee allegedly injured officer Khairulanwar Abd Kahar by suddenly accelerating the car towards the latter when he approached him for enforcement checks at about 9.20pm.

At the time of the incident though, Lee had been disqualified from driving, court documents on Thursday showed.

He had been barred from driving for nine months, between Jul 4, 2017 and Apr 3, 2018. The documents did not state what the disqualification was for.

On Thursday, he was charged with three counts of driving between Nov 9 and Nov 15 while under disqualification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee was also charged with nine offences related to the incident on Nov 17, including driving without insurance, failing to wear a seat belt, failing to stop when ordered by an officer, and perverting the course of justice.

This is the fourth time that Lee has had charges added on.

He was first charged on Nov 18 for grievously hurting officer Khairulanwar.

On Nov 24, he was charged for driving while under disqualification and on Dec 1 he was charged with three counts of harassment, one count each for cheating, driving without insurance and driving while under disqualification.

He has also been investigated for online gambling and unlicensed moneylending activities offences.

Lee is currently out on S$35,000 bail and will be back in court on Jan 25 next year.