Maserati driver in hit-and-run incident under investigation for illegal moneylending

SINGAPORE: The Maserati driver who hit a traffic policeman and fled the scene, leaving the officer seriously injured, is also under investigation for online gambling and unlicensed moneylending activities.

Lee Chang Yan, 33, had also been driving without a licence at the time of the hit-and-run incident, the court heard on Friday (Nov 24). He was charged with driving while disqualified.

Lee was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for nine months in July.



Prior to that, he had been sentenced to two months’ jail and handed a 10-year disqualification order – from December 2001 until December 2011 – for driving while disqualified.

Lee also faces one charge of grievously hurting officer Khairulanwar Abd Kahar by hitting the 26-year-old with his Maserati at about 9.20pm last Friday night.

The officer, clinging to the driver’s door, was dragged about 100m before he fell onto the road.

Lee will be back in court on Friday afternoon.