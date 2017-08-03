Massage outlets in Jalan Besar area raided, 6 women arrested

SINGAPORE: Six women were arrested after police raided massage outlets at Jalan Besar, Dalhousie Lane, Dunlop Street, Mayo Street and Sago Lane, police said in a media release on Thursday (Aug 3).



The women were aged between 24 and 48.

During the raid, which took place on Wednesday, police checked 22 women from seven massage outlets.



Six of them were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter and for working without a valid work permit, police said.

Police said they seized 30 massage beds, 10 shower cubicles and other paraphernalia used by the massage outlets.

Investigations against the seven outlet operators, as well as the six suspects are ongoing.