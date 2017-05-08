Masseur jailed for underage sex with boys, sex trafficking

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old masseur was jailed six years and eight months and fined S$2,000 on Monday (May 8) for paying four boys to have sex with him and for organising an orgy involving a 14-year-old boy.

Hiew Chung Wai, a Malaysian, pleaded guilty to 11 of 31 charges, including:

- Six counts for having sex with four boys under 16,

- Two counts for aiding and abetting an accomplice to sexually penetrate a 14-year-old boy during the orgy,

- One count of sex trafficking involving the 14-year-old boy,

- One count of receiving payment in connection with the sexual exploitation of the trafficked victim; and

- One count for the possession of 151 obscene films, which depict men having sex with adolescent boys or all-male orgies, the court heard.

In sentencing Hiew, District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan said the offences were all the more egregious because Hiew had “gone beyond predatory behavior … in the pursuit of his own sexual gratification … (he went) one step further”, the judge said. “He also involved them in sexual orgies with other adults.”

MET ON FACEBOOK, OFFERED CASH FOR SEX

Hiew met his first two victims on Facebook.

He befriended the first victim, then 14, on Facebook in 2011 and sent the boy obscene photos. He also offered him S$30 to S$50 to perform a sex act on him.

The boy ended up meeting Hiew at his flat and was paid S$20 for oral sex.

Hiew got to know his second victim the same year. He offered the 14-year-old S$50 to meet him for lunch and to “have fun” with him afterwards.

The boy said yes, partly due to the money and partly because he found Hiew’s Facebook photo “attractive”, the court heard.

However the photo used by Hiew was not of himself. When he met the boy at his flat, Hiew lied that the person in the photo was his friend and said that the man was not at home that day.

Still, the boy let Hiew perform a sex act on him and was paid S$60. He had a second encounter with Hiew two years later, in May 2013. Though Hiew promised him S$80, he never paid.

VICTIM INTRODUCED HIEW TO FRIENDS

The boy introduced two friends – the third and fourth victims – to Hiew in 2013. The boys, in need of money, were told by the second victim that Hiew was willing to pay boys to have sex with him.

The third victim, then 14, contacted Hiew to discuss what “services” he was willing to provide and how much Hiew was willing to pay.

Hiew suggested they meet at the second victim’s flat for an orgy, which took place in 2013. It involved Hiew, the second and third victims, and a 19-year-old man.

The third victim performed a sexual act on Hiew during the orgy, for which Hiew paid him S$50.

The third victim had a second encounter with Hiew in February 2014 in a handicapped toilet at Woodlands Civic Centre, for which he was paid another S$50.

HIEW ADVERTISED 14-YEAR-OLD BOY, PLANNED ORGY

The fourth victim was introduced to Hiew by his friend, the second victim.

He told Hiew he would be charging for his sexual services. They met sometime in late 2015 at the boy’s flat, where they had sex. Hiew paid the boy S$30.

Hiew trafficked this victim, then 15, advertising the boy on Grindr, an app popular in the gay community.

He also organised an orgy, charging three men S$30 to participate in an orgy with the boy in December 2015 at Santa Grand Hotel Lai Chun Yen.

During the orgy, which lasted nearly 11 hours, the boy performed sex acts on the men and Hiew took photos. The boy was paid S$50.

Hiew was arrested two weeks later. Investigators found 151 obscene films on Hiew’s Samsung, including videos of unsuspecting boys in public toilets.

A HEBEPHILIAC WITH HIGH RISK OF REOFFENDING

Deputy Public Prosecutor Winston Man urged the court to sentence Hiew to seven years’ jail. He pointed out Hiew deliberately sought out young boys and was “fully aware that his victims were underage”.

DPP Man also pointed out Hiew, who has hebephilia - or sexual interest in adolescents - has a high risk of reoffending, according to an Institute of Mental Health assessment.

Hiew’s lawyer, Ms Cheryl Ng, argued that five years’ jail would be “sufficient”. She said Hiew was not violent towards the victims, and pointed out two of the victims had sought Hiew out, not the other way around.

They understood what they were contacting Hiew for, so “cannot be viewed as being completely naïve and vulnerable”, Ms Ng said.

She defended Hiew under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

For sex with a minor under 16, Hiew could have been sentenced to up to 10 years’ jail and fined.

For sex trafficking, he could have been fined up to S$100,000 and jailed up to 10 years and caned.