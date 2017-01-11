Math paper mix-up: O-Level grades of affected students better or similar to prelim results

SINGAPORE: The majority of the 73 students who were given the wrong math papers for their O-Level examinations last year received grades that were better than, or similar to what they got in their schools' preliminary examinations, said the Singapore Examinations and Assessments Board (SEAB).

Results of the GCE O-Level examinations were released on Wednesday (Jan 11).

"The overall performance of these candidates is also comparable to the respective schools’ past performances in GCE O-Level Mathematics," SEAB added. Details of the examination results cannot be revealed as they are considered personal data and confidential.

The mix-up affected Secondary 5 students from Woodgrove and Ahmad Ibrahim secondary schools in October. They had taken the wrong GCE O-Level Mathematics Paper 1, sitting for the Syllabus 4048 paper instead of Syllabus 4016, after both schools had indicated the wrong syllabus code during the registration process.

Of the 73 students, 24 were from Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School and 49 from Woodgrove Secondary School. They did not have to re-take the exam.

SEAB had said back then that it will work with the schools and the University of Cambridge International Examinations to ensure that the affected candidates will be fairly assessed in this paper, taking into consideration the candidates’ performance in the school preliminary examination, their performance in the second Mathematics paper and the cohort's performance.

Both schools will continue to support students and parents if they have concerns with their math results, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday.

"MOE had also worked with both schools to review the registration process for future exams, and additional checks were put in place to ensure such mistakes will not recur," said the ministry.