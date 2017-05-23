May edition of Car-Free Sunday to be extended to Bencoolen Street

SINGAPORE: The May edition of Car-Free Sunday will be extended to Bencoolen Street for the first time, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (May 23).

The extension will be a "one-off", said URA, to celebrate the completion of several enhancements to the street.

Car-Free Sunday usually covers roads in the civic district which are closed to vehicles on the last weekend of each month, for a series of activities for pedestrians and cyclists.

This month, the event takes place on May 28, and the extension to Bencoolen Street brings the total walking, jogging and cycling route to about 6.7km, said URA.

New activities within the civic district include the first edition of the Children’s Biennale organised by the National Gallery Singapore. There will be interactive artworks, music performances and film showcases, specially designed for children and families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Telok Ayer Square, the public can enjoy a breakfast concert by Xinyao veterans performing classics from 10am to noon. Also for the first time, items from Korea's Joseon era will be displayed in Singapore at the Asian Civilisations Museum.

At Bencoolen Street, there will be handcrafted merchandise and gourmet snacks from local brands, amongst other activities.

As roads in the civic district and Bencoolen Street will be closed to traffic, URA said members of the public are encouraged to take public transport or cycle to the venues.