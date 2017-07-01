MBS to hold public memorial service for executive chef Christopher Christie

SINGAPORE: Marina Bay Sands (MBS) will be holding a public memorial service in honour of its former executive chef, Christopher Christie, who died at the age of 55 on Friday (Jun 30).

In a statement on Saturday, MBS said Chef Christie was a" tower of strength, grace and humility" throughout his eight years with the company. To honour him, the integrated resort will hold a public memorial service on Jul 6, from 3pm to 4pm, at the MasterCard Theatres.

"Chef Christie he was the bedrock of the F&B team, yet his touch extended beyond the kitchens and restaurants. His work ethic, sense of responsibility and professionalism were matched by an inimitable wit, charm, and good humour," a spokesperson said, adding that he will be missed by the thousands of staff who worked with him.

On a daily basis, Chef Christie was responsible for making sure the 48 individual kitchens, some of which work round the clock, function smoothly. He created culinary menus with his chefs, trained new talent, and oversaw the entire food supply chain for the MBS.

His talents were recognised when he was named executive chef of the year at the World Gourmet Summit Awards of Excellence earlier this year, his second time achieving the accolade.