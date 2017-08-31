McDonald's brings back Nasi Lemak burger

SINGAPORE: McDonald's has brought back the Nasi Lemak burger to Singapore after seeing huge demand when it first introduced the temporary menu item earlier this year.

It is available from Thursday at all McDonald’s outlets, drive-throughs and by delivery after breakfast hours, McDonald's said.

Other local-food inspired items are also making a comeback, including the Coconut Pie, Chendol McFlurry and Bandung McFizz.



There are also two new additions to the menu: Potato wedges, which will be introduced on Sep 7, and the Sweet Corn Cone, the fast-food chain announced.

McDonald's first launched the burger as part of a special menu on Jul 13 in conjunction with the Singapore Food Festival. It sold out in two weeks and fans have been clamouring for its return since.

GUYS I SINGLE HANDEDLY BROUGHT BACK DA NASI LEMAK BURGER. YOU'RE WELCOME SINGAPORE 🇸🇬🍔 BABE JUST THANK ME FIRST, THANK ME FIRST!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uUd4wLRuZ9 — Preeti Nair (@plspreeti) August 30, 2017





Last night: dreamt of eating Nasi Lemak Burger. Today: Nasi Lemak Burger sold out. :( https://t.co/F1B65YEmsS — Aina-Liyana (@ainaliyana) July 26, 2017





The semolina-bun burger comes with a coconut-flavoured chicken thigh patty, fried egg, caramelised onions and cucumber slices topped with sambal sauce.