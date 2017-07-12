McDonald's introduces Nasi Lemak Burger, Chendol McFlurry to celebrate National Day

SINGAPORE: As Singapore's national day approaches, fast-food institution McDonald's has launched a special menu inspired by local favourites such as nasi lemak and chendol.

The limited-time menu, launched in conjunction with the Singapore Food Festival 2017, will be available from Thursday (Jul 13).

One of the new menu items is the Nasi Lemak Burger, which consists of a coconut-flavoured chicken thigh patty, fried egg, caramelised onions and cucumber slices topped with sambal sauce and served between semolina buns.

McDonald's Nasi Lemak Burger.

For dessert, the menu will feature a Chendol McFlurry, which contains chendol jelly bits and gula melaka sauce with vanilla soft serve ice-cream, coconut pie wth nata de coco bits, three types of chendol ice-cream cones - chendol melaka cone, chendol melaka twist and chendol melaka chococone - as well as kueh salat cake, a pandan sponge cake with a glutinous rice layer.

Two drinks inspired by local flavours are featured: Bandung McFizz and Pandan Coco Frappe, which blends coconut and pandan flavours with grass jelly.

In addition, criss-cut fries will make a return for a limited time as part of the special menu.