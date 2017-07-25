McDonald's Nasi Lemak burger, Chendol McFlurry sell out in 2 weeks

SINGAPORE: Fans of McDonald's Nasi Lemak burger will no longer be able to get their fix, after the fast-food chain announced on Tuesday (Jul 25) that it was sold out islandwide, less than two weeks after it was first launched.

Other limited-edition items such as the Chendol McFlurry and Bandung McFizz have also sold out, McDonald's said in a press release in which it thanked Singaporeans for their "overwhelming support".

The burger was launched as part of a special menu inspired by local favourites ahead of Singapore's National Day.

The Dinosaur McFlurry and EggCellent McSpicy. (Photos: McDonald's Singapore)

However, the chain also announced that from Wednesday it would be launching a new limited-edition item - the Eggcellent McSpicy. The new twist on the original McSpicy will feature spicy chicken thigh with a fresh golden fried egg, it said.

A new Dinosaur McFlurry will also be available, and both items will be on sale for a limited time, the fast-food chain added.



McDonald's also said that as part of NS50 celebrations, all past and present National Servicemen can get a free apple pie or hot fudge sundae with every Extra Value Meal purchased (after breakfast hours) from Aug 4 to Aug 10.



Eligible customers have to present their SAFRA Card, 11B or Pink IC to redeem their treat.

