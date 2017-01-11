McDonald's Singapore to review halal-only birthday cake policy

SINGAPORE: McDonald's Singapore said on Wednesday (Jan 11) that it will review its policy of halal-only birthday cakes at its outlets.



This was after the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) clarified on Tuesday that it adopts "a flexible approach" for the consumption of outside food, such as birthday cakes and baby food, in halal-certified restaurants.

In its statement, MUIS had said that food establishments with the halal certification may exercise some discretion in certain cases, as long as the following conditions are met:

- There is no cross-contamination and the item is not brought into the kitchen/food preparation area/storage facilities

- Only disposable cutlery is used

- The food item is consumed and any remnants bagged and disposed of immediately

"In light of MUIS' clarification, McDonald’s Singapore will review its policy on birthday cakes,” said its director of government relations and communications Faz Hussen.

He also reiterated a point made in the fast food giant's statement last week, saying that as a halal-certified restaurant, McDonald's Singapore is "fully committed to the conditions and principles of the Singapore Halal Quality Management System in ensuring that the food we serve is suitable for consumption for our Muslim friends".

"This includes ensuring that there is no cross-contamination and that outside food is not brought into the kitchen/food preparation area/storage facilities," he added.