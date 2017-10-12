McDonalds' Samurai Burger to return to Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Samurai Burger is making a comeback for a limited time, McDonald's Singapore announced on Thursday (Oct 12).

The burger, which has a quarter pound beef or chicken patty dipped in teriyaki sauce and lettuce sandwiched between sesame buns, will be available after breakfast hours in all McDonald's outlets from Friday, the fast-food chain said in a media release.

It will also be on the McDelivery menu.

At the same time, McDonald's said it is bringing back its seaweed shaker fries, available when diners upsize their meal.

As for those who love dessert, the Matcha McFlurry with red bean will also be available from Friday, while stocks last.

Matcha McFlurry with red bean. (Photo: McDonald's Singapore)

The fast-food chain also teased the launch of a Ninja Burger, which it said will hit stores some time after the Samurai Burger's return. It did not provide further details.

The Samurai Burger is among the cult favourites of McDonald's fans in Singapore. Others include the Prosperity Burger - usually launched in time for Chinese New Year - as well as the Kampung Burger, featuring breakfast muffins, a crispy chicken fillet, a pineapple slice and a tangy salsa sauce.