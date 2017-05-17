MCE fire-fighting system accidentally activated

SINGAPORE: The fire-fighting system along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) tunnel was accidentally activated on Wednesday afternoon (May 17), causing a slowdown in traffic.

"At 12.57pm today, the water-based fire-fighting system along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) eastbound tunnel, before the exit to Fort Road was accidentally activated," said a spokesperson from the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

"After verifying that there was no fire, the system was immediately switched off, and normal traffic condition resumed at about 1.06pm," the spokesperson added. "LTA is investigating the cause of the incident. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

A photo sent in by a Channel NewsAsia reader showed lines of stationary vehicles in the tunnel, with what appear to be sprinklers going off overhead across all lanes.

