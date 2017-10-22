McLaren sports car, taxi collide in Yishun; 2 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A collision between a sports car and a taxi at Yishun Avenue 1 early Sunday (Oct 22) morning, left two men injured.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a car along Yishun Avenue 1 towards Yishun Avenue 8 at 3.59am.

A 56-year-old male taxi driver and the 27-year-old driver of the car were conscious when they were taken to Khoo Teck Puat hospital, police said.

Photos and videos posted online of the aftermath showed a red McLaren sports car and a blue ComfortDelGro taxi badly damaged and seen on the pavement surrounded by debris.

Police investigations are ongoing.





