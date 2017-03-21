Measures to mitigate risks from ibuprofen, other painkillers adequate: HSA

SINGAPORE: Singapore's existing measures to mitigate the cardiovascular risk associated with painkillers are adequate, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Tuesday (Mar 21).

The regulator was responding to Channel NewsAsia's queries in light of a study that linked popular painkillers with a significantly increased risk of cardiac arrest.

Ibuprofen could increase the likelihood of cardiac arrest by 31 per cent and diclofenac raised the risk by 50 per cent, said researchers, calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the commonly used painkillers, which are also known as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

In Singapore, low-dosage ibuprofen (200mg) was reclassified from pharmacy-only to general sale list (GSL) in 2016, which means that it can be obtained freely from any retailer without a prescription.

HSA said it assessed that the low dosage of the drug could be used for self-medication by the public for the short-term relief of pain and fever. Factors such as the history of use, safety of the medicine and dosage were taken into consideration, it added.

The regulator noted that high-dose ibuprofen and other NSAIDs such as diclofenac and naproxen are classified as pharmacy or prescription-only medicine, meaning that they are available through a pharmacist, or require a prescription from a doctor.

"The cardiovascular concerns associated with NSAIDs are a known but small risk related to the long-term use of high doses of these medications," said HSA.



The regulator said that since 2005, it has been monitoring the scientific literature on the "small increased cardiovascular risks" associated with NSAIDs, and has required manufacturers and companies to include precautionary statements in the product labels on the safe use of NSAIDs. This includes the recommendation that NSAIDs should be prescribed at the lowest effective dose and the duration of treatment should be kept as short as possible.

HSA said it will continue to closely monitor the safety profile of NSAIDs.



Patients who are prescribed NSAIDs should take them according to their doctor or pharmacist’s advice and see a doctor if they experience adverse effects or have concerns about their medication, the regulator said.