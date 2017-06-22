Mechanic hit by CNG cylinder in freak accident at Ang Mo Kio car workshop

SINGAPORE: A mechanic was injured in what appeared to be a freak accident at car workshop at Ang Mo Kio industrial park on Thursday morning (Jun 22).

An eyewitness, Mr Sukhbir Singh, told Channel NewsAsia that he heard a loud bang and saw the victim being hit by a compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinder.

The cylinder had blasted into the air and struck the mechanic at the workshop called Esteem Performance, according to Mr Singh who was there to drop off his car.

SCDF officers tending to the injured mechanic. (Photo: Sukhbir Singh)

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 10.45am. The mechanic, a man is in his 40s, was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.



Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a spokesperson from Esteem Performance, the cylinder's valve malfunctioned, causing it to "fly" and hit the mechanic, before smashing into the workshop's ceiling.

The cylinder then rebounded and smashed into the the ceiling of a neighbouring workshop before landing onto a car.

The spokesperson added that Esteem Performance is assessing the damage caused by the incident.