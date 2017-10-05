Mediacorp actresses Zoe Tay, Aileen Tan may take action over fake skincare endorsements

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp actresses Zoe Tay and Aileen Tan are considering "further recourse" over online articles falsely claiming that they were endorsing a skincare product, their managers said on Thursday (Oct 5).

The product in question is called Auralei Anti-Aging Cream.

"As their managers, we wish to clarify that Zoe and Aileen do not endorse this product nor have they given interviews relating to this product," said The Celebrity Agency in a statement.

One of the articles claimed Tay appeared on the Dr Oz show, hosted by American celebrity health expert Dr Mehmet Oz, and "went into detail" about the product and how it has "saved her career".

"As I enter my 50s, I felt pressured to have cosmetic surgery done to maintain or improve my appearance ... But I found something much better, something so easy and natural, I have to share it with everyone. Best of all, it only cost me S$5 to try!" Tay was quoted as saying in the bogus article which was written under the name of women's magazine Cosmopolitan.

Screengrab of a site falsely claiming that Mediacorp artiste Zoe Tay endorsed a skincare product.

Channel NewsAsia understands that similar content claiming Tan endorsed the product appeared in sponsored posts on Facebook, and were flagged to her managers by fans.