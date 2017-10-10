Mediacorp appoints Pang Kin Keong, Zainul Abidin Rasheed to board of directors

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp on Tuesday (Oct 10) announced the appointment of Mr Pang Kin Keong and Mr Zainul Abidin Rasheed to its board of directors, effective immediately.



Mr Pang is Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs. He is also a trustee of the Singapore Universities Trust and the Community Silver Trust, which was set up by the Government to provide matching grants for donations supporting the intermediate and long-term care sector in Singapore.



Mr Zainul, a former Member of Parliament, is Singapore's non-resident ambassador to Kuwait and the Foreign Minister's special envoy to the Middle East.



He is also a trustee of Nanyang Technological University, a director of Temasek Cares Foundation and a director of the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre.



"Zainul has a wealth of experience, having held prominent positions in government, public sector institutions and civic and community organisations. He is no stranger to the media industry, having spent two decades in senior journalistic roles in the private sector" said Mediacorp chairman Ernest Wong.



He added: "Kin Keong's career in the civil service is a long and illustrious one. He has also distinguished himself working at the board level of several organisations. We welcome both of them to our Mediacorp board and look forward to benefitting from their deep insights and diverse and extensive experience.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

On his part, Mr Pang said he is excited to join the board at a time when the company is transforming itself to stay relevant in the digital age.



"Mediacorp has a special place in our community, bringing people together and enriching their lives with its news and entertainment programmes and services," he said.



Mr Zainul, meanwhile, said Mediacorp has stayed relevant through reinventing its businesses and growing its integrated offerings.



He added: "I look forward to contributing alongside my fellow board members with their vast and differing experiences as the company continues to innovate to better serve a new generation.”



With the two new appointments, Mediacorp now has 11 directors on its board. They are:



Ernest Wong, chairman, Mediacorp

Tham Loke Kheng, CEO, Mediacorp

Niam Chiang Meng, chairman, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

Pang Kin Keong, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs

Rajesh Sreenivasan, equity partner at Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP

Robin Hu, head, Sustainability and Stewardship Group, Temasek International

Roy Quek, executive chairman of Thomson Medical Group and executive director and group chief executive of TMC Life Sciences Group

Scott Anthony, managing partner, Innosight

Wong Su-Yen, CEO, Human Capital Leadership Institute

Yap Chee Keong, board director, Citibank Singapore

Zainul Abidin Rasheed, Singapore’s Ambassador to Kuwait (Non-Resident) and Foreign Minister’s special envoy to Middle East

