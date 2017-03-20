Mediacorp appoints Parminder Singh to drive revenue growth and digital transformation

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has announced the appointment of Parminder (Parry) Singh as its Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, the latest in a series of hires that reflect the company’s commitment to staying relevant in the digital age.

Mr Singh joins Mediacorp with a wealth of experience in digital business, sales and marketing. He spent over 20 years in global companies including Apple and IBM. Mr Singh’s most recent appointments were at Twitter, where he was Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Middle East & North Africa and India and at Google as Managing Director, Display Solution Sales, Asia Pacific.

Mr Singh’s role combines what were previously two separate positions in the company. Shaun Seow, CEO, Mediacorp explained: “Our monetisation efforts need to be more closely aligned with our digital product development, operations, audience acquisition and content marketing efforts. In our continuous search for talent, this meant that if we found a candidate qualified and willing to head the Commercial and Digital groups, we would combine the leadership roles to accelerate our progress in both areas.



Parry will help us chart our digital roadmap ahead, broadening and deepening our engagement with online audiences. He is particularly well-placed, with his deep expertise in business and sales and a fresh perspective, to help our clients come up with targeted marketing solutions across our wide range of media.”

"I’m excited about joining a pioneering organisation focused on maintaining leadership in an evolving landscape," said Mr Singh. “The convergence of online and offline offers exciting possibilities. I'm particularly thrilled by the opportunity to combine Mediacorp's digital and mainstream media assets to deliver more complete and compelling solutions for our clients."

In a memo to all employees, Mr Seow thanked Shane Mitchell, who was heading Mediacorp’s Digital Group for the last two years, and Jack Lim, who was heading Mediacorp’s Commercial Group, for their contributions to the company.



Mr Mitchell resigned recently following his family’s relocation to Hong Kong and will stay on in the company for another three months to wrap up a number of development projects. Mr Lim’s last day of service is also in June. He will be on leave till then.

