Mediacorp bags 12 awards at New York Festivals Awards

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based media company Mediacorp bagged 12 awards at the 2017 New York Festivals TV and Film Awards (NYF), it announced on Wednesday (May 3).

In a news release, the company said it won five silver, one bronze and six finalist certificates at the awards, which recognise the best in news, sports, documentary, information and entertainment programmes.

NYF has been running for about 60 years, and received entries from more than 40 countries this year.

Among the Mediacorp brands, Channel NewsAsia was the biggest winner with five silver and four finalist awards.

Channel NewsAsia’s investigative documentary, Get Real, won silver for two programmes – China’s Left Behind and Heart of the Haze.

Another investigative series, Undercover Asia, where reporters go undercover to expose the secret underbelly of Asia, scored a silver for Kasur’s Lost Children, a documentary about child abuse in Pakistan. The other winning titles included India’s Stolen Generation in Insight, Drunken Fever in IT Figures and Vice and Virtue: 1800s Singapore.

Mediacorp editor-in-chief Walter Fernandez noted that competition was "extremely stiff" for the awards.

"The fact that Channel NewsAsia won nine awards at this year’s festival is testament to the high-quality public service broadcast content being produced and broadcast by the 24-hour news channel out of Singapore," he said.

Apart from Channel NewsAsia’s wins, Mediacorp’s Travel SSBD series, clinched a bronze medal in the online entertainment programme category. The show speaks to a new breed of young travelers with a “same, same but different” taste for experience and is hosted by popular Mediacorp radio deejay, Sonia Chew.

Mediacorp’s English television channel, Channel 5 received a finalist certificate in the TV promotion category for The Hush – Bus Stop and Mediacorp’s Malay channel Suria took home a finalist certificate for its drama, Bunga Tanjong in the TV entertainment special programme: Mini-series category.

NYF vice president and executive director Rose Anderson said the grand jury was impressed by the level of excellence of Channel NewsAsia's documentaries and public affairs series this year.

"From Undercover Asia to Get Real, these investigative reports demonstrated exceptional journalism. IT Figures showed great use of medium and Insight – India’s Stolen Generation further displayed exceptional storytelling on the subject of social issues,” she added.

The award-winning programmes can be viewed on Toggle.