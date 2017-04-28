Mediacorp CEO Shaun Seow steps down; search for successor begins

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp CEO Shaun Seow will be leaving the company later this year to join its parent, Temasek, assuming a role in Temasek’s Telecom, Media and Technology investments.



Mediacorp announced on Friday (Apr 28) that its board was commencing a search for Mr Seow’s successor. For now, Mr Seow will continue with his duties as CEO and assist in the transition till Sep 30, 2017.



Mr Seow was appointed to his current role in July 2011 after holding various leadership roles across the company’s TV, radio, print and digital businesses. He was part of the core team that started Channel NewsAsia in 1999. As CEO, Mr Seow has reshaped Mediacorp in the face of audiences and advertising dollars shifting to digital platforms. He steered the launch and growth of Toggle and Mediacorp’s digital-first news, focusing on user experience and leveraging social media to drive engagement.



Under his leadership, the company’s Digital Group was established to accelerate audience growth and monetisation. A consumer insights and analytics unit was also established to drive data-based decisions in product development and revenue generation. Beyond Singapore, Mediacorp has invested in a digital publisher in Indonesia, where digital adoption is taking off exponentially.



Mr Seow said: “It’s been an exhilarating ride and I’m grateful for all the opportunities given me, capped by the privilege of leading Mediacorp as its CEO. Having completed its move to Mediacorp Campus, its new home in Mediapolis, as well as a major business review this year, Mediacorp is about to write its next chapter.



"I know it’s in good hands under Chairman Ernest Wong, someone I respect deeply. I’ll miss my talented colleagues, to whom I owe a debt of gratitude for their steadfast commitment to our work. Still, I’ll never be too far away in my new role at Temasek. I, too, will be writing my next chapter, and I’m looking forward to it.”



Mediacorp is one of Temasek’s Telecom, Media & Technology investment portfolio companies.



Thanking Mr Seow, Chairman Ernest Wong said: “Shaun is a bundle of energy and is completely dedicated to his work. He has contributed much and provided yeoman service and commendable leadership during his many years with Mediacorp. During his term as CEO, he spearheaded our intense drive into digital media.



"He will be well remembered for the successful take-off of Toggle and for his other digital innovations and initiatives. I have no doubt we will continue to draw on his deep domain knowledge in the Media & Entertainment business hereafter. I wish him well in his new undertaking at Temasek.”

