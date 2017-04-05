Mediacorp Channel 5 apologises for offensive segment on OK Chope!

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp Channel 5 has apologised for a comedy segment that contained comments on Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak that some viewers found offensive.



After the segment on comedy show OK Chope! was aired on Mar 29, the channel received feedback from viewers that it was offensive, it said in a statement on Wednesday (Apr 5). (The statement is available in full here.)

In response to media queries, Mediacorp’s chief customer officer Debra Soon said: "Channel 5 and the production team behind OK Chope! wish to sincerely apologise to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak for a segment on last week’s episode.



"OK Chope!, a weekly live show, features comedians providing humorous takes on news and current affairs. Last week's episode included references to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak which were in poor taste and offensive. We have thus pulled it from repeat telecast with immediate effect. We apologise unreservedly for this mistake."

Freelance artiste Najip Ali, who appears on the show, said: "Over the last few days I have reflected on the comments I made during a segment on a Channel 5 comedy show which referenced Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. I realise how insensitive and callous I was.



"I would like to apologise unreservedly to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. I beg his forgiveness and that of my viewers and friends."

OK Chope! is a weekly live comedy panel show that sees the funny side of current affairs. Host Vernetta Lopez and her panelists Najip Ali, Mike Kasem, Rishi Budhrani and Sam See, attempt to “chope” over each other, to give their take on the latest happenings in social media, news and pop culture.

