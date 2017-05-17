Mediacorp launches new studio for movie audio production

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp launched its most advanced movie mixing studio on Wednesday (May 17) that it described as "the musician’s dream studio for producing any digital audio format."

The 70 square metre Movie-Mixing Studio (MMS) is the first certified Auro3D and Auromax mixing studio in Southeast Asia, it added.

Auro3D is an immersive 3D audio format that's designed along three layers of sound, according to the Belgium-based company that developed it.

Located at the Mediacorp Campus in one-north, the MMS studio was designed by world renowned audio engineer and studio designer David Hawkins.



“With the first certified Auro3D and Auromax MMS in Southeast Asia, we can now provide the highest possible audio standard, sound design, music composing services all under one roof - in short, a one-stop shop for audio post production services for our business partners,” said Ms Doreen Neo, Mediacorp's head of studios.



The Movie-Mixing Studio in operation. (Photo: Mediacorp)

The MMS is the most advanced of seven sound mixing studios owned by Audio Post, a Mediacorp unit which specialises in music and sound mixing.

These studios are where television dramas, entertainment programmes as well as local and regional films have their music and sound effects post-produced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the launch on Wednesday, Mediacorp's chief content officer Cheah Chee Kong recalled having to go to Bangkok or Hong Kong for the final audio mix with his team of filmmakers in the past. “With MMS, this is no longer necessary as we have the expertise, equipment and technology right here to support the entire production process,” he said.



The launch was attended by guests from the local and regional movie industry, as well as overseas business partners from Belgium, China, Myanmar and Malaysia.

Mediacorp chairman Ernest Wong and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Chee Hong Tat officially launching the Movie-Mixing Studio. (Photo: Natasha Razak)

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Chee Hong Tat, who was the Guest of Honour, said he hopes that the MMS will become the choice studio for movie makers all over the world and that “a Singaporean will receive an Oscar for sound editing done from here”.