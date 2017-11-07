Mediacorp, Microsoft among 45 companies recognised for corporate giving efforts

SINGAPORE: A total of 45 businesses were named Champions of Good on Tuesday (Nov 7) for their commitment to corporate giving over the last three financial years.



Among the 25 large enterprises recognised as part of the inaugural programme were Capitaland, IBM, Mastercard and Mediacorp. Twenty small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) including Carousell, Spic and Span, and TSMP Law Corporation were also lauded.

They were picked from more than 70 companies by a seven-member panel chaired by Mrs Mildred Tan, chairman of the National Volunteer and Philantrophy Centre, and will retain their Champion title for a year.

Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat, who attended the recognition event at Shangri-La Hotel, commended the companies for their “initiative to lead, connect and influence fellow companies in corporate giving”, and called for corporate givers to “innovate and collaborate”.

“I hope that the passion and inspiration of our Champions will spread throughout the business community and spur others to do more for Singapore. With a little kindness and generosity from every one of us, we can grow a community of giving and build a caring and inclusive home for all,” said Mr Heng.

We Tech Care, an annual event by Microsoft aims to create opportunities for people to learn computing and raise awareness of innovative technology that can help solve societal issues. It involved more than 150 volunteers from entities of Microsoft based in Singapore and was attended by 450 people last year.

"Besides the impact that our efforts have had on the larger community, including youths, non-profits and people with disabilities, we are also heartened to see the positive effect of skills-based volunteering efforts on our employees,” said Ms Ngiam Foong Chee, director of marketing & operations at Microsoft Singapore.

Two funeral companies - Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors and Direct Funeral Service - were also among the SMEs lauded.

Last month, volunteers from Ang Chin Moh took about 50 photos for the elderly residents in St Andrew’s Nursing Home as part of its volunteer programme called “The Last Portrait”. In 2012, the Ang Chin Moh Foundation was set up to raise the death literacy rate of Singaporeans through public education campaigns.

“A lot of social, hospice care and nursing home workers have told us that when their folks are going to die, they don't have a picture. One of the things we are doing now is doing their make-up and taking their photos so that they have that last portrait,” said CEO Deborah Anderson-Andres.