Mediacorp outlines direction for digital age

SINGAPORE: A day after Parliament debated the role of public service broadcasting (PSB) in the digital age, Mediacorp CEO Shaun Seow conveyed to employees the strategic direction the company will take to serve a new generation and succeed in the digital era.

In a memo to all staff on Tuesday (Mar 7), Mr Seow recognised Mediacorp’s dual missions as a national broadcaster and a competitive, forward-looking media company, and said that the just-concluded business review of Mediacorp, undertaken with its shareholder Temasek Holdings, aimed to strengthen its ability to deliver on these missions.

While Mediacorp’s platforms reach 93 per cent of people in Singapore every week, Mr Seow spoke of challenges that lie ahead: “A new generation has far wider entertainment and information choices than their parents ever did; their tastes and habits have evolved too.”



He shared that following the business review, Mediacorp would enhance its content, channels and capabilities to serve Singapore audiences better.

IMPROVING CONTENT AND CHANNELS

To improve content, Mr Seow pointed to boosting commissioning efforts, refreshing storytelling skills and embracing new form factors like augmented reality and virtual reality. In discussing channels, he said that it was critical for Mediacorp to move decisively into the digital platform.

Turning to Mediacorp’s over-the-top streaming service Toggle, Mr Seow said that it did not aim to be a Netflix with its big budget productions. Instead, Toggle aims to be a digital entertainment destination of choice for Singapore audiences. Mediacorp will be investing aggressively in original Toggle content, more than doubling the number of Toggle Originals in the next financial year from the current 10.

Building on the strong momentum of its digital-first news, Mediacorp will expand its pool of digital news producers. "Our Mandarin, Malay and Tamil news will similarly see a boost in their digital resources."

Mr Seow said that the company will also invest significantly in supporting technology, to ensure that “the user experience (UX) is as good as the best out there”.

INCREASING DIGITAL QUOTIENT OF ALL STAFF



On capabilities, Mr Seow shared with employees that more training opportunities would be made available to them in priority areas such as news and entertainment content production, programme commissioning and acquisition, social media analytics and audience insights and digital marketing and selling.



He also touched on engaging potential hires through a combination of internship, scholarship and apprenticeship programmes.

The memo addressed Mediacorp’s commercial objectives, too, and Mr Seow said that “serving a new generation of audiences will also make our business more viable” and that Mediacorp will increase its digital monetisation efforts, deepen the skills sets of its people and leveraging its transmedia uniqueness, customer insights and ad tech.

Mr Seow rallied employees behind the changes Mediacorp would make over time, urging them to “make the most of this moment” and “make forward-looking decisions to build a Mediacorp that keeps getting better”.