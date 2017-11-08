Mediacorp's Brand Studio wins award for cross-media marketing campaign

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp’s Brand Studio on Tuesday (Nov 7) was recognised by London-based marketing news website The Drum for its innovative use of different media platforms to promote a company.

The Drum Content Awards, now into their third year, recognise top talent in content marketing along with the campaign strategies used for their clients.

Mediacorp was awarded Best Intergrated Cross-Channel Cross Media for its “Be Ready for Life” campaign created for Manulife Singapore.

The aim of the campaign was to help the insurance company “break away from the usual spin of financial planning content and stand out as thought-leaders”, Mediacorp said in its description of the campaign.

“We started with what our audience cares about,” the campaign pitch added. “We gave the audience the questions they need to ask themselves – and gave Manulife Singapore the opportunity to help with realistic, helpful, practical advice. Advice that the audience now needed.”



As a result, Mediacorp said the integrated campaign reached more than 1.3 million people over four months.

“This is a great win for our client Manulife and Mediacorp Brand Studio,” a spokesperson from Mediacorp said. “Together we built a creative concept, provided engaging content across media platforms and stretched the potential of the campaign to its limit.

“We succeeded in getting people to talk about financial planning – a great example of what context-relevant content and integrated media can achieve in combination!”

Brand Studio used multimedia digital content on Channel NewsAsia’s website, then extended that content into a transmedia campaign involving news media TODAY and Class 95FM, as well as their social media platforms.

The digital publication on Channel NewsAsia’s website earned more than 300,000 views and surpassed the project’s key performance indicators. Meanwhile, Class 95FM hosted a six-part call-in advice series – the first of its kind in Singapore.