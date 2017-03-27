Mediacorp’s magazines go all-in with digital

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp is boosting its digital magazine business with fresher, immersive content and more videos on its digital platforms across web, mobile and social, the company announced in a press release on Monday (Mar 27).



For women audiences in particular, its flagship fashion magazine Elle Singapore will devote greater coverage to cultivating personal style and achieving the success that comes with personal power.

Even as Elle Singapore continues to see a healthy demand for its print edition every month, its digital version is growing from strength to strength. Since its launch in October 2015, elle.sg has drawn an average of over a million page views and over 200,000 unique visitors monthly. Elle.sg’s extensive video line-up covers the entire spectrum of women’s interests including self-expression and body positivity and continues to see tremendous growth in viewership.

Mediacorp’s Style brand will also migrate most of its content to its digital portal styleXstyle as the brand increases its focus on a millennial audience with fresh fashion, beauty and wellness content.



The April copies of Style and Style: Men magazines will be the last of their print editions but Style will publish special supplements in print throughout the year around weddings, timepieces, accessories and other areas that appeal to contemporary men and women.

“Reimagined for the preferred consumption by Style readers, our digital content will combine everything they know and love about the print magazine with the power of a digital offering, said Jessie Sng, Head, Women, Men and Parents segments. “This new experience is at once aspirational and accessible.”

Mediacorp has been progressively repositioning its magazine brands from print to multimedia. Manja, its highly popular Malay print title, has evolved into a weekly television programme offering the latest entertainment and lifestyle-related content including tips and advice for women in the Malay community.



8 Days, Mediacorp’s flagship entertainment title which first hit newsstands in 1990, went digital-first earlier this year and is fast growing page views and unique visitors.

In a move related to Elle Singapore’s digital initiatives, Sharon Au has been appointed its Publisher. Ms Au has over 20 years’ experience in the media industry as a television presenter, actress, digital business owner and editor.



Concurrently, she helms styleXstyle, one of Mediacorp’s first forays in digital media. Elle is the number one international fashion title locally.