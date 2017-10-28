Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge kicks off with 400 participants

SINGAPORE: The Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge kicked off on Saturday (Oct 28) at the Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, as 400 contestants vie to outlast each other and walk away the proud owner of a new car.



The grand prize this year is a Subaru XV 2.0 i-S, worth S$65,000 without Certificate of Entitlement.

Back for its 16th year, the annual endurance competition has a contestant pool of 320 Singaporeans and 80 regional participants from Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The rules are simple – contestants will have to place their right palm on designated decals on their assigned Subaru cars, and keep it there until the last contestant remains.



They contestants are spread across 10 cars, with 40 palm decals per car.



Last year’s winner, Singaporean Sunawr Ali lasted over three days - 75 hours and 58 minutes to be exact. But the record still belongs to 2014’s winner G Jaishanker, who proved his endurance with 82 hours and 16 minutes.

The only respite contestants get is a five minute break once every six hours, but beyond that they will be at the mercy of the weather, along with fighting mental and physical fatigue and sleep deprivation.



Three additional breaks will be given to 10 participants with supporters who take the Top 10 positions on an online game scoreboard at carchallenge.sg.

This year’s contest also sees the addition of a S$5,000 cash prize for the first time. This will go to the winning corporate or school team of 10 with the longest combined time across each team member.



For overseas contestants, the region with the longest standing time combined across all 10 country representatives will win a cash prize of S$10,000.

